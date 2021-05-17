ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of ANSYS worth $28,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.38.

ANSS stock opened at $326.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.53 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.