Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Antero Midstream by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,319,000 after acquiring an additional 481,395 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,278,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,284,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after buying an additional 150,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,842,000 after buying an additional 498,196 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.