Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM opened at $393.93 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

