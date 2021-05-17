Apellis Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,216 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 751% compared to the average daily volume of 613 call options.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,704. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 573,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS stock traded up $8.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.06. 6,209,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,780. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

