Apollon Trading 50.3% Higher This Week (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 83.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Apollon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollon has traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollon has a market capitalization of $12,800.61 and $2.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Apollon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

