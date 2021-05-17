Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,546,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.55. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

