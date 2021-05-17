Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.8% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Apple stock opened at $127.45 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

