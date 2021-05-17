AppLovin Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AppLovin in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get AppLovin alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APP. UBS Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

APP stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.