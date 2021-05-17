Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $165.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s current price.

APTV has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.00. 8,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,110. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mark Stevens grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

