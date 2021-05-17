APYSwap (APYS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.64 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. APYSwap has a market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $513,323.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APYSwap has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00003282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00088839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.67 or 0.00467915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00228519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $591.91 or 0.01314675 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00043243 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,228,204 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

