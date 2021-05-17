Aragon (ANT) Achieves Market Cap of $278.09 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Aragon coin can now be purchased for $7.02 or 0.00015783 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $278.09 million and $39.59 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00085022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.96 or 0.01353234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00065750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00115786 BTC.

Aragon Coin Profile

ANT is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

