Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Up 6.9%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.93 and last traded at $54.75. 3,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 366,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $818.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arch Resources by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after acquiring an additional 396,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 47.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 12.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after buying an additional 55,802 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

