Archer-Daniels-Midland Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 35,274 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,240% compared to the typical volume of 2,632 call options.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $67.64. 1,913,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,965. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,838,000 after acquiring an additional 229,003 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

