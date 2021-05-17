Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $61.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 248,747 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 333,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 48,993 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 26,839 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

