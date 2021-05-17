Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $2,351,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,283,000 after purchasing an additional 66,543 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,678,000 after purchasing an additional 367,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,207,000 after purchasing an additional 33,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,193,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,902,000 after purchasing an additional 135,114 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARES opened at $52.41 on Monday. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $59.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.57%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.