Ares Protocol Market Cap Tops $14.77 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00088691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.46 or 0.00452044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00228425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004977 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $580.91 or 0.01329884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00042278 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,234,400 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

