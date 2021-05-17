ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $55.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Posted by on May 17th, 2021


ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,462 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 2.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $55,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,294,000 after buying an additional 70,729 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period.

BATS VLUE traded up $1.56 on Monday, hitting $106.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,759 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.46 and its 200 day moving average is $93.68.

