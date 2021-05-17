ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 3,432 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $174.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,591. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $96.37 and a 1 year high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

