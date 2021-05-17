Argon Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Argon has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and $423,121.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00090277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.12 or 0.00458790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00226429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $585.75 or 0.01323059 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00043188 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars.

