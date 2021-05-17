Arianee Price Down 17.5% This Week (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Arianee has a total market capitalization of $49.06 million and $8,269.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arianee coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00004311 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arianee has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00090277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.12 or 0.00458790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00226429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $585.75 or 0.01323059 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00043188 BTC.

About Arianee

Arianee was first traded on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

