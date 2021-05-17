Arion Trading Down 41.6% This Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $49,496.00 and approximately $146.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arion has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00090277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.12 or 0.00458790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00226429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.75 or 0.01323059 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00043188 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,965,556 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

