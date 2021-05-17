Arionum (ARO) Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 57.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $143,815.82 and $200.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,023.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,486.73 or 0.07744265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,117.58 or 0.02482222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.88 or 0.00643836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00201805 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.69 or 0.00792225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.08 or 0.00642057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008147 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.16 or 0.00564508 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

