ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Increased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 0.8% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 42,590 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.85. 872,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,922,098. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.35.

