ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,444 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $104.31 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $55.52 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.35.

