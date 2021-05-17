Arqma Price Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arqma has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $304,060.27 and $1,769.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,023.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,486.73 or 0.07744265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,117.58 or 0.02482222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.88 or 0.00643836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00201805 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.69 or 0.00792225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.08 or 0.00642057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008147 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.16 or 0.00564508 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,312,274 coins and its circulating supply is 9,267,730 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

