Artfinity (AT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $511,274.29

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Artfinity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Artfinity has a total market cap of $511,274.29 and $6,459.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Artfinity Coin Profile

AT is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Artfinity Coin Trading

