AscendEX (BitMax) Token Trading Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00086122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00022584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $589.88 or 0.01320505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00064047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00117197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

