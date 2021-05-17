Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Sets New 12-Month High at $5,034.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,034 ($65.77) and last traded at GBX 5,002 ($65.35), with a volume of 77721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,988 ($65.17).

Several equities analysts have commented on AHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,478 ($45.44).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,603.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,840.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

