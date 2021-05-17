Asio Capital LLC Buys 3,670 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $149.68 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $125.18 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.02.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

