Asio Capital LLC Purchases 21,110 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 4.8% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Asio Capital LLC owned 4.33% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSST opened at $50.74 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $52.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

