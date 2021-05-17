Asio Capital LLC Purchases 2,190 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYF opened at $46.80 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.