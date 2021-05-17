Asio Capital LLC Sells 10,260 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southern Copper by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,453 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Southern Copper by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after acquiring an additional 577,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 23,809,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 238,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 238,098 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO opened at $76.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average is $67.58.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,563 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,911. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.