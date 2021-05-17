ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $605.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $647.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML has a 1 year low of $290.10 and a 1 year high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

