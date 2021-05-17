Associated Banc Corp Acquires 1,171 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,847,000 after acquiring an additional 112,855 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after acquiring an additional 453,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $256.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.39. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $119.40 and a one year high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,927 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.89.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

