Associated Banc Corp Buys 10,230 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 23.0% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 131.8% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Danaher by 954.7% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 35,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

DHR stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.39. The company had a trading volume of 24,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

