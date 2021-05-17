Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 77,457 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.91. 178,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,900. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.45 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.29.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

