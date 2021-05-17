Associated Banc Corp Has $14.89 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,270 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.25.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.26. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.