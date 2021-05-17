Associated Banc Corp Has $18.51 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.2% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after buying an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $243.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.47 and a 1-year high of $245.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.35 and its 200 day moving average is $200.75. The firm has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

