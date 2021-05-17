Associated Banc Corp Has $25.34 Million Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,310,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,125 shares during the period. Schneider National makes up approximately 1.6% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Associated Banc Corp owned 0.74% of Schneider National worth $25,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Schneider National by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 270,187 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Schneider National by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

