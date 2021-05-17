Associated Banc Corp Has $3.92 Million Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 173,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,551 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.90. The stock had a trading volume of 124,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,346. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $96.31 and a 12 month high of $142.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

