Associated Banc Corp Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.69. 625,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,100,527. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

