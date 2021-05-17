Associated Banc Corp Has $7.24 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.69. 12,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,065. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.10. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

