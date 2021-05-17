Associated Banc Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,740 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,012,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 507.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.04. 177,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,875. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $107.97 and a 1 year high of $163.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

