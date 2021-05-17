Associated Banc Corp Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210,722 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.30. The stock had a trading volume of 87,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,372. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

