Associated Banc Corp Sells 4,373 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $380.74. 320,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,640. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $268.34 and a one year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

