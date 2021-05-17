Associated Banc Corp Sells 9,415 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 176,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 457,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,028,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.45. 114,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,784,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,306 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

