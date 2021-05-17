Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.030–0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.72 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.07 on Monday. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

