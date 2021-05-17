At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of HOME opened at $36.30 on Monday. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that At Home Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $807,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,573 shares of company stock worth $3,224,508. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in At Home Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

