Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Insider Sells $52,500.00 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $38,491.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $121,870.00.

Shares of ATRA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.37. 571,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,905. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 143,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 116.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 83.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 58.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 514,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 190,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $366,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

