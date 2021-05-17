Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Down 3.7%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.43. Approximately 2,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 917,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,262.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $186,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 514,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 190,669 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 1,669,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 144,885 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

